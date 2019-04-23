WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox, car break-ins

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

MAILBOX BREAK-INS: The photo is from Mark in the 6700 block of Beach Drive. He reports: “Our mailbox was broken into by this gentleman Sunday morning, April 20th, at 4:15 am. About a half a dozen other neighbors reported their mailboxes broken into Sunday morning along Beach Drive.”

CAR BREAK-IN: This photo and report are from Omie:

“My car was broken into between 5 and 5:15 p.m. (Monday) … parked at 42nd and Oregon streets. I found my rear window smashed and backpack stolen.”

REMINDER: You can hear updates from, and talk with, local police at tonight’s West Seattle Block Watch Captains Network meeting (6:30 pm, Southwest Precinct, 2300 SW Webster).