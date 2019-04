3:16 PM: SFD and SPD have been dispatched to what’s described as a two-vehicle collision at 35th/Trenton. A texter says traffic is backing up in the area, so steer clear for a while. They tell us it’s on the northbound side.

3:40 PM: Our crew sent the photo we’ve added of the damaged cars. They’ve been moved out of the intersection, so no further traffic effects, and we’re told no one was seriously hurt.