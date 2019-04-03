Registration time for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019!

Registration is now open for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2019! This is the 15th year for the peninsula-wide sale day presented/coordinated by WSB – not one big sale, but many sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula – always the second Saturday in May, and this year, that’s May 11th. Official sale hours are 9 am-3 pm, but if you want to start early and/or end late, when you register, please include that information in the text of your “ad” for the map and list. As we do every year, we will have the printable and clickable versions of the map/sale list ready one week in advance so shoppers can make their plans and plot routes. If you’re planning on selling and ready to sign up, you’ll find the form here!