READER REPORT: Garage mural honors murdered musician

Thanks to Ambrose Dieringer for the report and photo:

I wanted to share a new mural with you and your readers, located in the alley between 36th and 37th Ave. SW (midway down from cross streets SW Genesee and Dakota). My neighbor across the alley, Lawrence Genette, is a local artist who is putting the finishing touches on his garage mural as a tribute to the slain artist and activist Nipsey Hussle.

President Obama sent a letter praising Hussle, at his funeral, noting: “While most people look at the Crenshaw neighborhood where he grew up and see only gangs, bullets, and despair, Nipsey saw potential” “He saw hope. He saw a community that even through its flaws taught him to always keep going.”

Hussle’s legacy and Lawrence’s art are a powerful reminder that all communities have their challenges, but it is up to us to channel our talents and energy into a positive force.