FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Library levy also headed for your August ballot

Another levy will be on the August 6th ballot: The Seattle Public Library levy. Councilmembers voted unanimously today to send it to voters. (The item comes up 25 minutes into the video above, Seattle Channel‘s recording of this afternoon’s council meeting.) They expanded the original $210+ million proposal by about $2 million to add one weekly operating hour for each of the city’s 26 library branches as well as adding extra support for children’s programming. You can read the documents, including the amended levy text, by going here. The levy plan was announced last month; it would follow a seven-year levy that expires this year. The August ballot also will include a vote on the King County Parks levy, as reported here last week.