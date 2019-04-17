FOLLOWUP: King County Parks levy will be on your August ballot

(WSB February photo)

Two months after King County Executive Dow Constantine, County Councilmember Joe McDermott, and others came to Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center to unveil the successor to the expiring county parks levy (WSB coverage here), it’s officially on its way to the ballot. The County Council voted 8-1 today to send it to voters in August. As noted in the announcement of today’s vote:

The proposed levy would generate an estimated $810 million over six years. It would cost the owner of a home that has an assessed property value of $500,000 about $7.70 per month. King County Parks would use proceeds from the levy to: *Build and design regional trails, including missing links and crossings over rivers and highways

*Acquire more open space lands that provide recreation opportunities for people and protect forest lands, water quality and habitat for fish and wildlife

*Improve trailheads by adding parking and signage

*Repair hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding trails

*Replace turf on 11 ballfields

*Rehabilitate play area equipment in six parks

*Maintain park infrastructure, such as pathways, roofs, fencing, and electrical systems

The full ordinance text is here. Though the levy is expected to generate more than double the $396 million of its expiring predecessor, the fine print shows property owners will be paying less per $1,000 – 16.8 cents is the starting rate in the new levy, compared to 18.7 cents in the old one.