Big trip ahead for West Seattle Girl Scout Troop 44398

If you bought Girl Scout Cookies from Troop 44398, here’s what you’re helping make happen – troop leader Elizabeth Chapman sent the photo and report:

West Seattle Girl Scout Junior Troop 44398 will fly to San Francisco tomorrow to walk across the Golden Gate Bridge with 5,000 other Girl Scouts from all over the United States.This is the largest “bridging ceremony” in the country. The girls sold over 3000 boxes of cookies to meet their travel goal.

This troop of fifth graders have been together since kindergarten and while meeting their travel goals is important to them, they also love supporting their community. This year they supported Seattle Children’s Hospital by donating copies of their favorite books to give to children in the hospital.