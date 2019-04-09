9 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(“Backyard raptor” photographed by Gary Jones)

Lots going on:

HOLY WEEK CONTINUES: Our list of local churches’ special services/events is here.

SYML AT EASY STREET: Solo performance in-store at 6 pm, signing to follow. Free, all ages. (California/Alaska)

STUDENT ART SHOW: Chief Sealth International High School‘s International Baccalaureate program invites you to come see its students’ visual-arts creations, years in the making. 6:30-8 pm. (2600 SW Thistle)

ZECHARIAH VALETTE: “Professional pianist and vocalist extraordinaire” performs at The Kenney (WSB sponsor), musical selections from the ’50s through the ’70s, and all are invited, 6:30 pm. Free. More info here. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP: Reading/read the 2019 Seattle Reads book? “The Best We Could Do” by Thi Bui is the featured title for this month’s High Point Library book group, 6:30 pm. (3411 SW Raymond)

TOASTMASTERS: Local club 832 invites you to visit at 6:30 tonight at Brookdale West Seattle. What’s Toastmasters, you ask? The club is “part of Toastmasters International, a non-profit educational organization that teaches speaking and leadership skills. Toastmasters educational program offers self-paced supportive learning environment where you can build your leadership skills, improve speaking skills and gain self-confidence.” Second floor. (4611 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: Monthly chance to hear from and talk with local police about West Seattle crime/safety concerns, as well as a special guest – this month from the Internet Crimes Against Children unit. 7 pm at Southwest Precinct. (2300 SW Webster)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: Tonight’s acoustic night at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. All genres, all ages. Come play! (5612 California SW)

MEET THE CANDIDATE: City Council candidate Phil Tavel‘s drop-in “Tuesdays with Tavel” event is 8-10 pm, upstairs at Ephesus Restaurant this week. “Share comments, suggestions and concerns about issues or opportunities in D1.” (5245 California SW)

