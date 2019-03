Thanks to Larry Murante for the photo. That’s Ladder 11 – based at Seattle Fire Station 32 in The Triangle – seen at Lincoln Park earlier today. No incidents logged to the park today, so we are fairly sure it was training (we’ll check on Monday) – SFD does a lot of in-service training, so sometimes you will see firefighters practicing in parks, by bridges, or even using houses/buildings that are set for demolition.