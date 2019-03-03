West Seattle weekend scene: ‘Community circle’ in The Junction

(WSB photos)

In the heart of The Junction, just south of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, about 20 people of all ages gathered at midday today, for a quiet demonstration billed by organizers as a “community circle.”

The demonstration was simple – signs, chalk art, face painting. Organizers told us about it via a social-media event page in which they said they want to counter “uncovered hate” via a “physical circle of humans representing community, love, and our protecting of our LGBTQIA family.”