Weekend scene: Baby goats’ brewery visit

The photo is from Lisa at Tin Dog Brewing on the west side of South Park, just across Highway 509 from southeast West Seattle. It’s one of many West Seattle, South Park, and White Center venues that send listings for the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and the photo is from an event we featured yesterday. Lisa wanted to share this followup: “Thank you to all those West Seattleites who came to see the baby goats at Tin Dog Brewing! We had so much fun. If you want to contact the goat farm, it is Left Foot Farm, 31510 44th Ave East, Eatonville.” (You might also know LFF from the West Seattle Farmers’ Market.)
