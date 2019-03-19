Ride, run, drive in Fairmount Ravine? Help!

(Photo from 2018 cleanup)

If you use Fairmount Ravine (map), you get a special invitation to help with the 27th annual cleanup. Here’s the announcement:

The Fairmount Ravine Preservation Group will sponsor the 27th Annual Spring Cleanup and Reforestation of Fairmount Ravine, Saturday, April 6th at 8:30 am. Meet at top of ravine (Forest St. and Fairmount Ave.) by 8:15.

As in past years, this year’s cleanup will focus on removing garbage from homeless encampment under the bridge, removing ivy from trees in the ravine, and cleaning sidewalks on the Admiral Bridge. Wear boots and gloves. Bring a pruning saw and/or large loppers if interested in removing ivy from trees in the ravine. Bring a flat shovel and push broom if desire to clean the bridge sidewalks. Refreshments will be provided. We extend a special invitation to those who use the ravine to access the waterfront. All we ask is that you donate a couple of hours of your time to keep this greenbelt clean, healthy and natural.

More info – call Matt at 206 747-4167 or email at mattalgieri@yahoo.com.