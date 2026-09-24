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West Seattle, Washington

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COUNTDOWN: Two days until ‘Show Up, Seattle!’

September 24, 2026 11:24 am
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 |   How to help | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, September 3)

Three weeks after a city contingent came to West Seattle to announce the citywide mega-volunteering day titled ‘Show Up, Seattle!’, it’s just two days away, on Saturday (September 26). If you’re not already signed up for seattle.gov/day-of-service” target=”_blank”>a volunteering event on Saturday, and can’t find one with a registration deadline that’s already past, we have one for you – Stacie Woods of the West Seattle Junction Association says you can just show up at Junction Plaza Park (northwest corner of 42nd/Alaska), 9 am-noon Saturday, and they’ll put you to work.

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