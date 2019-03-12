FOLLOWUP: Mashiko’s founder says sale fell through

(WSB photo, last month)

Almost two weeks ago, when contacted by WSB to ask about reports the restaurant had been sold, Mashiko founder Hajime Sato confirmed it. The restaurant subsequently was closed for several days; we never heard from the new owners, but a longtime employee said in a comment that they expected to reopen last week, and that appeared to have happened, at least when we passed by one night to look. Then tonight, via the same messaging channel we used to contact Sato, we received this message:

Due to issues beyond my control, the sale of Mashiko that I announced last week did not occur. I am still the owner of Mashiko. The restaurant is still for sale, and I hope to have happier news to share about that soon. In the meantime, I am back to working most nights. Mariah and Brandon are still here too, so be sure to stop in for the same amazing sustainable sushi you have come to expect from us!

My family is still planning to move as soon as possible, although things have now been very delayed by these circumstances.

Please accept my thanks to the community for the kind words and support during this extremely difficult time.