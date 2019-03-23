FOLLOWUP: Big ideas for a semi-small space

Some of the ideas were about safety … some were about fun … and now they all go into the mix for envisioning the future of the Delridge Triangle, the public space by a bus stop at Barton/Delridge. More than 20 people showed up for a community design workshop this morning at Highland Park Improvement Club. We dropped in during the final phase, as participants finished discussing their ideas at breakout tables and then shared to the wider group. While they had lots of leeway for brainstorming, they also had to keep the site’s conditions in mind:

Ideas ranged from playful features – treehouses or ziplines to take advantages of trees on the site – to lighting and other elements of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. One expert in that happened to be on hand – Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner – and at least one other participant with firsthand experience, Brendan Kolding, the former SPD lieutenant who’s running for City Council. Attendees also were invited to “vote” on what they might want to see the space feature in the future:

Have ideas to share but couldn’t be there? This survey on the Friends of Delridge Triangle website remains open. And stay tuned for “more … much more” ways to get involved, promised one of the community leadrers who’s been working on this for more than a year, Kim Barnes.