COUNTDOWN! Getting ready for this year’s West Seattle Bee Festival

Among the sightings at this afternoon’s High Point Play Area celebration – Deborah Vandermar and Karen Berge representing the 7th annual West Seattle Bee Festival. They were helping kids decorate bicycles for the bike parade, and brought “The Big Bee” for the parade too. Karen tells us they’ve just finalized more details for the May 18th festival – including Laura Love (performing with Terry Hunt) 12:30 pm-2 pm. The festival stretching from the West Seattle Bee Garden (Lanham/Graham) to Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW) will also include “animal ambassadors” from Woodland Park Zoo, science and art activities, music/comedy for kids in the morning, bee and beekeeping demonstrations, and much more. It begins with the informal at-your-own-pace Honey Run 9 am and then the festival is in full flower 10 am-2 pm, including the 11:30 am “kids, pets, everybody!” parade. Just eight weeks from today!