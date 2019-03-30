CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School culinary team makes meal that makes history. Next ingredient = Your help!

The report and photo are from Raya Klein at West Seattle High School:

Earlier this month, Marlene Castillo-Rojas and Isabel Ortiz from West Seattle High School competed as a team in the FCCLA State Culinary Competition in Wenatchee! They competed against 11 other teams from around Washington and did an incredible job.

The competition included them having to make two identical three-course meals in a 60-minute time period. While they were competing, there were chefs walking around and evaluating them. Both of them were so poised under pressure and created a beautiful meal.

A day after their competition, we found out that they got first place. This has never happened at West Seattle High School and only once before in Seattle Public Schools.

A 1st-place medal at the state competition gives these students the opportunity to represent the state of Washington at the FCCLA National Culinary Competition at the end of June. We will be competing against all of the other 1st place FCCLA State Culinary teams at Nationals in Anaheim, CA. Your support will be able to provide these incredible students the opportunity of a lifetime. Donations will be going toward their airfare, registration/fees, hotel costs, and shipping our equipment to California. If you are at all able to donate, please click on the link: snap-raise.com/fundraisers/west-seattle-culinary-club-national-championship-drive-2019

Thank you!