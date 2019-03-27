Celebration of Life on Saturday for Thomas L. Hill, 1950-2019

Family and friends will gather Saturday (March 30th) to remember Tom Hill. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Thomas L. Hill, 68, of Seattle, Washington, passed away peacefully at home on February 26, 2019, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Tom was born and raised in the wonderful, nurturing town of Richwood, West Virginia. He graduated from Richwood High School in the class of 1968 and moved away when he joined the US Navy the following year.

As a sailor, Tom was stationed out of NAS Whidbey Island and worked as a jet engine mechanic. Serving during the Vietnam War, he also toured aboard the aircraft carrier, USS America. During his time on Whidbey, Tom met, fell in love with, and married Marilyn Zylstra, his wife of 44 years. Following his time in the military, Tom and Marilyn settled down in West Seattle where they built a life and family. Always liking to work with his hands, his career was in industrial maintenance, splitting time between the steel and cement industries. He never worked more than a few miles from home because, as the father of two children, Ann Marie and David, he loved to be close and have extra time with his family. Tom retired at 60 but never failed to stay busy between hobbies, friends, travels, and fun times spent with Granddaughters Sadie and Liesl.

Tom was a friend to all and enjoyed meeting new people as much as seeing those he knew. This was something that very much showed up in how he lived his life. As an avid woodworker he often used his skills to benefit others, be it with walking sticks, a handmade gift, or assisting on pinewood derby cars. He served his church as a Deacon, and showed great care in our neighborhood. As both a puppy raiser and sitter, he was long involved with Guide Dogs for the Blind, an incredible and life-changing organization. It was not uncommon either, to see him walking West Seattle from Lincoln Park to Admiral with a friend’s dog (often Stella). Tom just liked connecting with people and enjoyed dogs.

Charities Tom supported include:

The Richwood Public Library

Guide Dogs for the Blind: Seattle Puppy Raisers

West Side Presbyterian Church: Deacon Fund

Tom will be missed by the family and friends he loved and served, and who will continue to remember him fondly. He lived a full life, though one that still feels too short. To honor him, a memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at West Side Presbyterian Church, 3601 California Ave SW.