WESTSIDE AWARDS 2019: Who should win? West Seattle Chamber of Commerce opens nominations

It’s a springtime tradition – the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce celebrates local businesses and community advocates by presenting the annual Westside Awards at a breakfast event. This year, that’ll happen on April 30th – and today, the nominating process is open! Go to this page on the Chamber website to suggest nominees for Westside Business of the Year, Westside Emerging Business of the Year, Westside Not-For-Profit of the Year, Westsider of the Year. Criteria include:

*Nominees will have made a major or visible contribution in the past year that reflects commercial growth and achievement, innovation, creativity or community involvement. *Contributes and promotes the economic growth, stability and improvement of West Seattle. *Gives generously of themselves and/or staff in time and resources in community activities. *Consistently excels in customer service and business conduct.

Past winners are listed here; nominations are open until March 15th.

P.S. Tickets for the April 30th breakfast are on sale, too – go here.