FOLLOWUP: More about Harry’s Beach House on Alki

More info today about the restaurant on its way to the 2676 Alki Avenue SW space from which the former Tully’s Coffee was evicted. It’s from our friends at Capitol Hill Seattle Blog; Capitol Hill is the home neighborhood of Harry’s Fine Foods, whose proprietor Julian Hagood – as revealed in our community-collaborative coverage last Sunday – is opening Harry’s Beach House at the ex-Tully’s. Here’s the full CHS report, in which Hagood promises “killer brunches and seasonally driven fare” at the new place. CHS publisher Justin Carder also notes that the Alki property was sold for $1.5 million last September to a group that includes Hagood’s Capitol Hill landlord.
West Seattle, Washington
07 Thursday
