7 for your West Seattle Friday

(Horned Grebe with a gunnel for lunch, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Get your weekend going early! Here are highlights for the hours ahead:

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN CLUB: Hostas and ferns are the spotlight topic during today’s 10:30 am-2 pm meeting of the West Seattle Garden Club at Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) – more information in our calendar listing; visitors are welcome for all or part of the meeting. (2615 SW Barton)

BINGO! Weekly bingo session at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 11 am-2:30 pm. Must be at least 18 to play. Info in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

CITY COUNCILMEMBER’S DISTRICT OFFICE HOURS: 2-7 pm, you can drop in to the South Park Community Center to talk with District 1 Councilmember Lisa Herbold during her monthly “district office hours.” (8319 8th Ave. S.)

BASKETBALL: The West Seattle High School girls’ team has a regional playoff game at 6 pm vs. Meadowdale HS. They’re playing at Garfield HS. It’s a must-win game so the more fans, the better! (400 23rd Avenue)

BOBCAT BOB: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), it’s the return of ever-popular Bob “Bobcat Bob” Rice! No cover. (5612 California SW)

BENEFIT CONCERT: Big lineup of regional bands at The Skylark tonight, 7:30 pm, helping the Northshore Fire Foundation raise money for nonprofits – details here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, THE MUSICAL’: Start of the second and final weekend for Twelfth Night Productions‘ show, 7:30 pm curtain at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

EVEN MORE … on our complete calendar!