7:12 AM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is headed to a house in the 9200 block of 17th SW, described in radio communication as “derelict” and known to be used by squatters.

7:17 AM: Firefighters have arrived and entered, reporting “light smoke” throughout the house.

7:21 AM: Per scanner, a “pile of cigarettes (is) on fire in the fireplace” and it’s “tapped,” so most responding units will be dismissed.

7:30 PM: Our crew is there and confirms the response is winding down. Photo added.