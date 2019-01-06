6 for 2019’s first West Seattle Friday

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for today/tonight!

TAROT READER: Noon-3 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), Intuitive Tarot with Tamara Zenobia. (5612 California SW)

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: If you can donate blood, participate in the mobile drive at West Seattle Corporate Center, 1:30-4 pm. From Bartell Drugs, whose corporate HQ is in the building:

The Bloodmobile will be parked in front of the building from 1:30-4:00 pm. Every day, people undergo surgeries and organ transplants, suffer traumatic injuries, and many people receive ongoing blood components for cancer treatment. Having blood readily available is essential when unforeseeable emergencies happen. Your single donation can impact the lives of up to 3 local patients! While all blood types are needed, our community is especially in need of O+ and O- donors.

(4025 Delridge Way SW)

LIBRARYLAB: All-ages drop-in STEM activity at Southwest Library, 2:30-4 pm: “Librarylab is an all-ages program that introduces science, technology, engineering, and math concepts through play, experimentation, and discovery. Drop in for self-directed challenges and let us show you how to do and create amazing things as you tackle our building challenges.” (9010 35th SW)

PETER MINTUN AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, the New York keyboard artist will enthrall the crowd at historic Kenyon Hall. Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

FREE YOGA: 7:30 pm at Bikram Yoga West Seattle, all-ages Yin Yoga – info in our calendar listing. (4747 California SW)

THREE BANDS AT SKYLARK: 8 pm, live music at The Skylark with three bands: The Science of Deduction, The Secret Light, and Verbal Tip. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LOOK INTO THE FUTURE … via our complete calendar!