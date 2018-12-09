West Seattle, Washington

10 Monday

West Seattle holiday scene: Santa and Nutcracker at My Three Little Birds

December 9, 2018 3:29 pm
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

After all those bus rides around The Junction, did Santa Claus get to go home to the North Pole? Nope. He is at cool-stuff-for-kids store My Three Little Birds (6959 California SW; WSB sponsor) this afternoon, for one more hour. Store staffer Brittany wore her Nutcracker outfit for the occasion! Free DIY photos or $5 professional, until 4:30 pm. Santa also will visit My Three Little Birds in Burien (421 SW 152nd) 11 am-2 pm next Saturday (December 15th).

