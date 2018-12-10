West Seattle, Washington

Ferry fight: Vashon residents plan to pack task-force meeting Wednesday in West Seattle

The Washington State Ferries Triangle Route Task Force has been meeting for more than a year in relative serenity. But its next meeting, this Wednesday (December 12), is expected to draw a crowd.

The all-volunteer committee was originally launched almost two years ago to consider potential solutions to the problems that plague the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run, particularly during peak pm outbound periods, backing up traffic along Fauntleroy Way some days, while boats leave without full loads.

The task force’s current focus is on the first major change in the route’s schedule in years. WSF says a change is necessary for a variety of reasons, including an upcoming increase in capacity on the route’s assigned vessels, and faster growth on the west end of the route. After several task-force discussions, the ferry system published and sought comment on a draft revised schedule. But a Vashon citizens’ group is unhappy with the proposal – saying it has a better idea that’s been ignored – and it’s calling for a big show of island residents – and anyone else interested – at Wednesday’s meeting, set for 4:30-7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). The schedule change is currently planned to take effect in March.

  • flimflam December 10, 2018 (3:56 pm)
    i haven’t ever used this ferry route but frequently use the Mukilteo – Clinton route and less frequently use the Edmonds – Kingston route. it sound insane that boats would leave without being full and i have not seen this on the routes i mentioned. i think there were a couple of times the ferry to Clinton left w/o being full over the last couple of years.what is so different about this route that is making boats leave without being at capacity so often, especially during peak hours? i apologize for my ignorance…

  • Seaview December 10, 2018 (4:17 pm)
    I just thought of an idea: have the Vashon crowd line up along fauntleroy and have southworth riders line up along the SOUTH side of fauntleroy, up the hill towards endolyne. Essentially splitting the two groups into two separate waiting areas.  Then the ferry workers could pull from the lines as necessary to fill up those peak vessels. I know they are quite a way into talks but I thought I’d share. 

  • Rick December 10, 2018 (4:45 pm)
    I think the mere suggestion of that already has a neighborhood up in arms.

