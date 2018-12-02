2 people escape RV fire on Harbor Avenue

Bob e-mailed to ask about that partly burned RV parked in front of the old Sea-Way property (future self-storage) in the 2500 block of Harbor Avenue. The fire is on the SFD log as a one-engine-dispatched “car fire” at 6:47 this morning. SFD spokesperson Hilton Almond tells WSB that the Red Cross was called to help the man and woman who were displaced by the fire; no injuries reported. He doesn’t have information on the fire’s cause except to note that SFD’s investigator wasn’t called out, which usually indicates there was nothing suspicious/deliberate.