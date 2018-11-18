Services next Saturday for Martin A. Picinich, 1931-2018

Gatherings are planned next Saturday (November 24) in memory of Martin Anthony Picinich. Here’s the remembrance his family is sharing with the community:

On the afternoon of November 10th, 2018, at the age of 87, Martin left to join his Lord and Savior, due to several medical complications. He was surrounded by loving family and friends.

Martin was born on the Island of Sansego, Italy, on October 27th, 1931. He was the 2nd child and only son of Dominick and Giovanna.

Martin came to America as a young man from Sansego and soon met his future wife, Bernita, at a local dance. They were drawn to each other from that moment and were happily married and the best of friends for 64 years.

Martin was an avid, lifelong golfer. At one point, he accomplished an astonishing 5 holes-in-one during a 16-month period. Martin was also a beloved barber and hair stylist who owned his own shop in West Seattle for 40 years, and for whom his loyal clientele traveled far and wide.

As a member of Holy Rosary Parish in West Seattle and Our Lady of the Lake in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, he served the Lord, his community, family, and friends, and lived a life of faith alongside his wife and best friend, Bernita.

Martin is survived by his wife Bernita of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; daughters Theresa Samek of West Seattle and Barbara Ramey of Fairfax, Virginia; four granddaughters; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Rina Tarabochia of West Seattle and Antoinette Mattessich and Faye Bruno of New York, as well as a large extended family.

Rosary, Memorial and Reception to be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, West Seattle

Saturday, November 24, 2018

9:30 a.m. – Rosary

10:00 a.m. – Memorial

Reception following