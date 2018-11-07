Next step in city budget: ‘Balancing package’ presented this morning

As noted here Monday, today at 9:30 am, the City Council meets for the next step in getting to a budget for next year: Budget chair Councilmember Sally Bagshaw presents the “balancing package” of changes that are now formally proposed to the mayor’s proposal. The specifics have just been made public, with less than an hour to go until the meeting; you can see them here in the meeting agenda (each item in it is linked to a specific document). We note that some of Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s previously noted proposals such as a 35th SW repaving project, the Highland Park roundabout, and more days for Colman Pool. You can see today’s meeting live via Seattle Channel.