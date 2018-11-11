Mayor, police chief visiting West Seattle Junction on Monday

On the eve of a big public-safety-related City Council vote, Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best are coming to the West Seattle Junction Monday afternoon. Part of their visit is billed as a “neighborhood walking tour,” followed by a 4:15 pm gathering at Cupcake Royale where they “will meet with residents and business owners for coffee to discuss public safety and issues facing residents and businesses in the community,” according to the announcement we received tonight from the mayor’s office. (The Junction, you might recall hearing, is the city’s first neighborhood business district to start its own Block Watch.) This is happening on the eve of the City Council’s scheduled consideration Tuesday afternoon of the contract agreement with the police union, which won’t take effect unless seven of the nine councilmembers approve it and which has drawn some controversy.