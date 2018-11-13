HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Middle Schools Information Night

5th grader in the house? You want to be here. Until 8 pm, the first-ever Greater West Seattle Middle Schools Information Night (co-sponsored by WSB) is on. It’s happening in the gym at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (northeast corner of 35th and Myrtle), open-house style but also featuring a presentation at 6:30 pm with information you can use about getting ready for middle school, no matter where your future 6th grader is going. (If you ARE still school-shopping, 10 area middle schools have reps here who will be happy to talk to you!) Everybody in the family’s welcome.
West Seattle, Washington
14 Wednesday
| 0 COMMENTS