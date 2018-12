That’s the note on the door at what had been the home of In Tandem Midwifery at 4522 44th SW. As of this afternoon, the midwives have delivered themselves (well, with the help of friends and fans) to a larger new location in Burien, at 14924 8th SW. In Tandem was West Seattle’s first midwifery-only practice when Taylor Hamil and Christine Tindal opened their original Junction location in early 2012.