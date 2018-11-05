5 things you can do on this West Seattle Monday

The official Veterans Day observance doesn’t mean everything’s closed. Libraries, for example, are open. They’re part of our list of highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

TALK PUBLIC SAFETY WITH THE MAYOR: As previewed here last night, Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best are touring The Junction this afternoon, with a public coffee chat at Cupcake Royale at 4:15 pm. Got a public-safety question for them? Bring it. (California/Alaska)

PHYSICAL THERAPY NIGHT: Free evaluation at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), 5:30-7 pm. (2743 California SW)

WHEN IS HOME NO LONGER A SAFE OPTION? Free talk/discussion at Aegis Living of West Seattle (WSB sponsor), 6 pm. Appetizers and refreshments. (4700 SW Admiral Way)

EVENING BOOK GROUP IN WESTWOOD: Southwest Library‘s evening book group meets at 6:45 pm. This month’s book is “Citizen Vince” by Jess Walter. (9010 35th SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle (Admiral) Library‘s evening book group also meets at 6:45 pm. This month’s book is “Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher” by Timothy Egan. (2306 42nd SW)

