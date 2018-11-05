West Seattle, Washington

5 things you can do on this West Seattle Monday

November 12, 2018 11:40 am
The official Veterans Day observance doesn’t mean everything’s closed. Libraries, for example, are open. They’re part of our list of highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

TALK PUBLIC SAFETY WITH THE MAYOR: As previewed here last night, Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best are touring The Junction this afternoon, with a public coffee chat at Cupcake Royale at 4:15 pm. Got a public-safety question for them? Bring it. (California/Alaska)

PHYSICAL THERAPY NIGHT: Free evaluation at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), 5:30-7 pm. (2743 California SW)

WHEN IS HOME NO LONGER A SAFE OPTION? Free talk/discussion at Aegis Living of West Seattle (WSB sponsor), 6 pm. Appetizers and refreshments. (4700 SW Admiral Way)

EVENING BOOK GROUP IN WESTWOOD: Southwest Library‘s evening book group meets at 6:45 pm. This month’s book is “Citizen Vince” by Jess Walter. (9010 35th SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle (Admiral) Library‘s evening book group also meets at 6:45 pm. This month’s book is “Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher” by Timothy Egan. (2306 42nd SW)

