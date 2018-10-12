West Seattle Crime Watch: Two reader reports with video

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports, plus a reminder:

PACKAGES TAKEN: The video is from Brian:

He says the packages were taken around 2:45 pm Thursday near 47th/Alaska.

MAIL TAKEN: Chris says the same vehicle’s been caught on video in Arbor Heights for the second time in less than two weeks:

Chris says it’s a 2006 Honda. Here’s the previous report, from October 1st.

REMINDER: Questions/concerns for local police? Next Tuesday at 7 pm (October 16), bring them to the Southwest Precinct for the last West Seattle Crime Prevention Council meeting of the year. Be there even if you don’t have anything to bring up; special guest is the precinct’s Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner, who’ll talk about “home-protection devices (such as) doors, windows, cameras, alarms, and other devices.”