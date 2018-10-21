Park projects and more @ Morgan Community Association

Multiple quick updates at the Morgan Community Association‘s quarterly meeting this past week.

MORGAN JUNCTION PARK EXPANSION: It’s now been more than four years since the city bought and “landbanked” the site north of Morgan Junction Park to expand that park. Planning of the expansion is expected to continue into next year; soil testing is under way too, to see what remediation might be needed considering its past, including the years a dry cleaner was on the site. About 200 people commented on the park’s future when feedback was collected at the Morgan Junction Community Festival in June.

LOWMAN BEACH PARK SEAWALL: The next step in this project determining the future of the park’s failing seawall is to get to the 60 percent design phase; a county grant for $150,000 is helping fund the work. Seattle Parks expects to hold a public meeting in January about what happens next.

LITTER LEAGUE: Speaking of grants, Jill Boone, who’s been organizing volunteer community cleanups in Morgan Junction, is applying for a Seattle Public Utilities grant. She told MoCA that cigarette butts comprise a large part of the litter that volunteers have picked up in the past year.

AFTER THE VIADUCT: Chris Arkills from King County briefed MoCA about bus-route changes, both right after the Alaskan Way Viaduct is permanently closed January 11th and beyond. (We published the information here.) He also reiterated plans for the Water Taxi to add boat and shuttle service as well as Pier 2 parking during the three-or-so-week Highway 99 closure post-viaduct/pre-shuttle.

ABANDONED BUILDINGS: MoCA president Deb Barker talked with City Councilmember Lisa Herbold about beefing up the city’s monitoring and enforcement of rules regarding vacant buildings. (Herbold focused on the program in this online update.) MoCA’s Tamsen Spengler pointed out that there’s an e-mail campaign now to let the council know about support for funding that increased monitoring and enforcement.

The Morgan Community Association meets quarterly, third Wednesdays in January, April, July, and October, 7 pm at The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW).