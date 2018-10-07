Basketball season = soon: West Seattle YMCA signups = now!

Football might be on your mind right now … but basketball season starts its full-court press soon, and that goes for the youngest players among us too! The West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) wants to remind families that signups have started:

Hit the hardwood with the experts in youth basketball. Kids learn the basics of the game plus teamwork, leadership and make new friends! Registration is open now through November 11 for ages 3 – 15 at the West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA. Learn more and sign up (by going here).

The West Seattle Y is at 3622 SW Snoqualmie; the Fauntleroy Y is at 9140 California SW.