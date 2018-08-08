8 possibilities for your West Seattle Sunday, plus traffic alerts

Happy Sunday!

(One of the Blue Angels maneuvers you can see from here – photo by Harlan Weniger)

FIRST, TRAFFIC ALERTS: The I-90 floating bridge will close one last time, 12:55 pm-2:45 pm for the Blue Angels‘ final Seafair performance. And from SDOT, West Seattle alerts continue – at 1st Ave S/Olson Place SW, 8:30 am-9 pm work is scheduled for traffic-signal upgrades.

CLEANUP TIME! Another Morgan Junction-area community cleanup organized by Jill Boone:

Bring yourselves, Bring your young ones, Bring your teens …. Help clean up Morgan Junction! Once again, we are doing our litter cleanup and your help is needed. Sunday, August 5 from 9:30 – 11:00. Meet at the ATM by the Shell Station and Domino’s. Bags, litter grabbers, safety vests and buckets for the kids are provided. I have a few kid vests and grabbers too. Bring your own gloves if you want them! … We will handle the bus stops and the corners of Fauntleroy and California and up to C&P and back and up to the UU and back if we have enough folks. Pups who are well behaved and on leash are welcome.

(6540 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

WADING POOLS: Warm weather means they’ll be open today. Your West Seattle wading pools on Sundays: Lincoln Park (11 am-8 pm; 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and Delridge (noon-6:30 pm; Delridge/Genesee)

‘IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK’ HOME TOUR: Still tickets available, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society tells us, for a tour of the Gatewood home where REI began. Noon-2 pm VIP reception with food, drink, and guest speaker Bobby Whittaker; 2-4 pm, public tour. Go here for both ticket levels. Tour address and full details are on the SWSHS website.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: The US Coast Guard Auxiliary leads 1 pm-4 pm tours (arrive by 3:45 pm) at historic Alki Point Lighthouse. (3201 Alki SW)

CAMP 2ND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: After skipping July, the committee is back to its regular first-Sunday meeting schedule, 2 pm in the community room at Arrowhead Gardens, for updates on the city-sanctioned encampment on Myers Way. (9200 2nd SW)

LAURA MAY: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), “folk with roots in southern rock.” 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

LITTLE LEAGUE VIEWING PARTY: 4 pm, the West Seattle Little League All-Stars, Washington state champs, play Idaho as the Northwest Regionals start in San Bernardino, California. The ESPN+ gamecast will be on at Great American Diner and Bar in The Junction. (4752 California SW)

WHEN YOU WISH UPON A PIZZA: 5 pm at Highland Park Playground, a one-hour family-friendly play presented by 14/48! Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

