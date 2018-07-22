UPDATE: WestSide Baby spotlights diaper need @ Stuff the Bus Bash

1:35 PM: Bubbles! Kids’ activities! Ice cream! Live music! Until 3 pm, you are welcome to enjoy the Stuff the Bus Diaper Drive Bash at WestSide Baby‘s expansive HQ at 10002 14th SW. Or … just drive/ride/walk up on 14th to drop off diapers!

The band Whole Bolivian Army – which you might remember from Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor)’s West Seattle grand opening a week ago – is here too (as is Verity):

3:05 PM: The party is officially over but not the diaper drive! WS Baby needs them year-round as do the clients of their community partners – such as the White Center Food Bank, which also serves part of White Center:

In that photo, at left and right, WS Baby executive director Nancy Woodland and public-affairs manager Toni Sarge, and at left and right center respectively, WCFB’s development director Carmen Smith and new executive director Marélle Habenicht. Also at the party, WS Baby supporters including Kirk Keppler of Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village:

With Kirk is son Ryan. Meantime, the party fun included tricycle races:

That’s Zoe on the trike. Visitors also got to tour the WS Baby facility:

WS Baby serves thousands of local kids in need, with more than diapers. Here’s how to help.