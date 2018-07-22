CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle 10-year-old’s achievement at Seafair Kids’ Triathlon

Thanks to proud mom Maija Wade for the photo and report on her son’s achievement:

Today at the BRI Seafair Triathlon Kids Long Course, 10 year old Marshall Wade of Gatewood Elementary School won 1st place in his age group, 1st among all male youth participants, and 3rd place overall.

The Kids Long Course includes a 100-yard swim, 2-mile bike ride, and 1-mile run.

This is Marshall’s second Seafair Triathlon and his first podium finish. After the event, Marshall said, “It was very fun and my goal is to have fun! … We as kids can do this!”