Another canoe event headed for Alki: ‘Da Grind’ outrigger races on Saturday

(WSB photo, 2017)

While we await today’s Power Paddle to Puyallup arrivals, we’re sharing a reminder of a different canoe event that you’re invited to watch from Alki on Saturday – the Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club‘s annual Da Grind. Thanks to Kelly for sending the announcement:

Canoes and crews from all over the Pacific Northwest will converge on the sands of Alki Beach for the race. The course is from Alki Beach, crossing Puget Sound, around Blake Island and back. 12 miles of grinding paddling, hence the name. Clubs will start loading out and rigging canoes as early as 6:30 AM with racing beginning at 10:00 AM. Come on down to watch the paddlers in action!

Note that Saturday is also the first day of the Alki Art Fair, so it’ll be a big day at the beach.