YOU CAN HELP! Admiral Bird co-proprietor launches One Million Tampons collection drive

Despite what the handwritten sign on the box next to Admiral Bird co-proprietor Corina Luckenbach suggests, that’s not the first boxful she’s received in her days-old One Million Tampons collection drive. As of our visit to the shop this morning, she had counted 1,144 tampons donated already!

In an understatement, Corina says it’s “the beginning of something.” She explains that the inspiration came from the plan for an event at South Park Hall – the venue that she and Bird co-proprietor Heidi Herr also run – this Saturday, a concert by performers collectively calling themselves push4luv, with the price of admission a box of tampons or pads, or socks, to be given to people experiencing homelessness. She says Pearl Jam‘s pledge of $1 million from the upcoming Home Shows concerts was an inspiration too – she realized it doesn’t take big bucks to do something big to make a difference. Since she has access to physical space to collect donations – the shop at Admiral/California – the drive is on.

Although – “my car is full!” she told us, proudly.

You can drop off boxes of tampons at Admiral Bird or even send them via mail/delivery (2600 California Avenue SW, Seattle 98116) – some have arrived that way already. And bring them to the push4luv “Musical Lovefest” concert, 7 pm Saturday (February 17th) at South Park Hall, 1253 S. Cloverdale. They’ll ultimately be donated to those in need via YouthCare