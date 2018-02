11:28 PM: What started as a “car fire” call is now upgraded to a full response, headed for the north tip of Harbor Island [map]. The fire is described on SFD radio as an RV fire within a few feet of a warehouse building.

11:38 PM: The RV fire itself is reported to be under control; firefighters are checking inside the warehouse to be sure it hasn’t spread.

11:46 PM: Some of the units are being dismissed. SFD’s investigator, meantime, is on the way.