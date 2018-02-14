West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: 4 California SW notes

February 14, 2018 5:45 pm
West Seattle development notes, all from along California SW:

SO LONG, EX-SPANKY’S: Last August, we reported that a demolition permit was being sought for the site we photographed today, 3276 California SW, a small, long-vacant commercial building to be replaced by live-work/townhouse units. Commenters noted that it was the former adult shop Spanky’s. (Our archives include a 2007 open letter from that shop’s former owner.) Today we noticed the teardown has happened since last we looked a couple days ago.

WORK ALSO HAS BEGUN … at 7002 California SW, where six rowhouse units are going up on the corner lot that previously held a century-plus-old house.

JUST UP THE BLOCK … the “design packet” for 7111 California SW is now available. As noted here last fall, instead of what was proposed when we wrote about it months earlier, it’s now going into Streamlined Design Review (no meetings required, but comments are accepted) with a three-story, five-unit, four-offstreet-parking-space plan. The design packet is linked from this Design Review page.

NORTH OF MORGAN JUNCTION … an early-stage eight-townhouse proposal is now in the system for an old apartment building at 5917 California SW that city files show has been the subject of numerous complaints.

3 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: 4 California SW notes"

  • just wondering February 14, 2018 (6:43 pm)
    From a 2007 WSB article about Spanky’s

    That old building is an eyesore, especially since it is boarded up, but my, does it have a history.

    Originally it was an open vegetable stand without a permanent front. Later it became a butcher shop, and one could tell by the wear on the original flooring just where the counter had stood. At another time it was a neighborhood grocery, and an entire family lived in the back. (During the Great Depression?) More recently it was an office for a moving and storage company.

    Then it was a piano store, and finally Spanky’s, which seems to be the end of the line for it. Dear old building…

  • Rob B February 14, 2018 (10:27 pm)
    Can you tell me what’s up at 2308 california Ave SW? Is that going to be a outdoor patio or a new restaurant or a townhome? Thanks! 

