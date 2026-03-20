Nomination time for 2026 Westside Awards!

If there’s a person, business, or organization you think deserves one of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s Westside Awards, here’s your chance! The Chamber has just announced that nominations are open:

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Westside Awards, the annual program honoring the businesses, nonprofits, and individuals whose work has shaped the West Seattle community over the past year.

Nominations close April 5, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. across four categories:

• Westside Business of the Year recognizes an established business (3 or more years in operation) demonstrating growth, excellence in customer service, and meaningful community involvement.

• Westside Emerging Business of the Year honors a newer business (under 3 years) already making its presence felt through innovation, community engagement and gaining momentum.

• Westside Not for Profit of the Year highlights a nonprofit whose dedication to service and social good has left a visible mark on West Seattle.

• Westsider of the Year recognizes an individual whose leadership, volunteerism, or service has strengthened the community.

“Every year, the nominations remind us just how much is happening in this community. The Westside Awards exist to make sure that work gets the recognition it deserves,” said Rachel Porter, Executive Director of the West Seattle Chamber. “We encourage anyone who has witnessed dedication to West Seattle to put in a nomination.”

Winners will be selected by the Chamber’s Board of Directors and recognized at the Annual Westside Awards Breakfast on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at The Hall at Fauntleroy.

Nominations are free and open to the public. Submit at https://loom.ly/j2lcDkM

For more information about the Westside Awards, contact Rachel Porter at rachel@wschamber.com.

The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization that has served the West Seattle business community since 1923. The Chamber advocates for local businesses, connects members, and works to strengthen the economic foundation that makes West Seattle a place where commerce and community grow together.