BATTER UP: Your turn to take a swing at helping West Seattle Little League

Spring is near and so are baseball and softball. You can support West Seattle Little League and its hundreds of players via this year’s silent auction. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

West Seattle Little League’s Silent Auction

Step up to the plate for West Seattle Little League’s Silent Auction Your bids help keep our fields safe, our equipment ready, and our teams welcoming for every kid who wants to play.

Every item you win supports youth baseball and softball — from uniforms and gear to field maintenance and training. Thank you for backing our players, their coaches, and the community that cheers them on.

West Seattle Little League proudly serves more than 800 local youth through our baseball and softball programs — including our new Softball Division and Challenger Program for children with additional needs.

We focus on sportsmanship, teamwork, leadership, and fun, right alongside teaching baseball and softball fundamentals.

Our league is 100% volunteer-operated, and thanks to the generous support of sponsors and donors, our Board of Directors can continue improving the experience for every player and family we serve.

Your contributions directly support our mission by helping us:

-Continuously enhance and maintain the Bar-S fields to the highest standards.

-Provide scholarships and equipment to ensure every child can play.

-Support our mentorship programs and community events.

-Cover team gear, field rentals, and league expenses.

-Fund important capital improvement projects that keep WSLL growing strong.