YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle YMCA seeking high-school students for youth board

New volunteer opportunity for teenagers! Here’s the announcement:

High-school students!

Do you want to represent youth as a voice in your community and gain valuable nonprofit board experience?

The West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA is looking for high school students to apply for our youth board positions, which begin September 2026.

Our Youth Board Members attend our local YMCA Board Meetings, learn about the Y’s programs and bring a youth voice to our work.

Steps:

– Fill out the application and include one reference.

– If you are selected for an interview, we will contact you to set it up in Spring 2026.

– The board service year is from Sept 2026 – June 2027.

Benefits to you:

– 15-20 volunteer service hours

– A letter of recommendation from our Board Chair

– Valuable experience serving on a nonprofit board

– Community connections

Timeline:

– Applications are due March 1, 2026

– Interviews for finalists will take place April-May 2026

– Youth Board Members will begin term in Sept 2026

Apply: tinyurl.com/westseattleyouthboard