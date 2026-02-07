WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 30 options!

(Skyline Seahawks support, seen from Hamilton Viewpoint last night, this photo and next by Greg Snyder)

Happy Super-Bowl-Eve Saturday! Highlights for today and tonight include open houses, student performances, workouts, comedy, music, theater, roller derby, a donation drive, more – mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: At West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor), you can join the Saturday 8 am free group run.

FREE PRENATAL WORKOUT: 9 am at FIT4MOM West Seattle (3707 California SW), free FIT4BABY class.

FREE MEDITATION: Start the weekend with Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile as a prelude to the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

DONATE AT NEW WEST SEATTLE CLOTHESLINE SITE: 10 am-1 pm at 5444 Delridge Way SW, take seasonally appropriate clothing donations to the new location of the West Seattle Clothesline clothing bank.

OPTIMIZING DIGESTION: Invest 2.5 hours in learning how! 10 am-12:30 pm online with Megan Taylor, ND, FABNG, of Neighborhood Naturopathic Clinic (WSB sponsor) and Fawn Coussens, PT, of Kinetic PT – find details and registration info in our calendar listing.

ARK PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, visit the preschool at Arbor Heights Community Church. (4113 SW 102nd)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond). Free.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details in our calendar listing.

LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE – OPEN HOUSE @ VILLAGE GREEN: 11 am to 1 pm, visit Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) for an open house with tours, Q&A, and info about their senior-living options.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, noon-4 pm most Saturdays (61st SW and SW Stevens).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm Saturdays, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

LONG-DISTANCE ADVOCACY: Monthly Saturday meeting gathering to write Postcards 4 Democracy, 12:30 pm-2:30 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ALKI ELEMENTARY MUSICAL, TWO PERFORMANCES: See rock musical “Olympus,” performed by Alki Elementary students, at 1 pm or 6:30 pm at Schmitz Park Elementary (5000 SW Spokane) – info and tickets here!

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

JUNIOR ROLLER DERBY: Southside Revolution hosts visitors from Whatcom County for bouts starting at 4:15 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW, White Center) – details and advance ticket link in our calendar listing.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6 pm, Circle of Songs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

ASTRA LUMINA: A few more weekends for the celestially inspired lights-and-sound show at Seattle Chinese Garden on the north end of the South Seattle College campus (6000 16th SW); first admission at 6 pm, get tickets here.

SUPER SMASH SATURDAYS: Play at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs), starting at 6:30 pm.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Morsel Trio, piano and strings, 7 pm; get tickets here. (7904 35th SW)

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: West Seattle School of Rock house band, 7 pm, free, all ages. (California SW & SW Alaska)

‘TOPDOG/UNDERDOG’: First weekend for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm curtain, get tickets here.

COMEDY COMPETITION, NIGHT 3: You get all the laughs, and you’re the judge! 8 pm at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), get tickets here.

REVELRY ROOM: 9 pm, Dilla Day. (4547 California SW)

SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Have a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome to a listing on our calendar, free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!