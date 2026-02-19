CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS swimmers on the way to state, after district success

More local high-school swimmers headed for state, starting tomorrow! Here’s the announcement about West Seattle High School athletes:

Congrats to the West Seattle Boys Swim & Dive team – after a nearly undefeated dual meet season, the Wildcats recently finished 4th overall at the Metro League Championships, where they were also awarded the team Sportsmanship Award.

Thirteen Wildcats made Districts cuts during the season, 11 of whom competed at 3A Sea-King District Championships last weekend: Nate Boehmer, Enzo Conte, Luca Conte, Mason Duffy, Brisan Hruska, Casey Laplante, Lars Norman, Jeremy O’Keefe, Mac Rysemus, Ben Wrenholt, Tom Wrenholt.

Of this group, 10 athletes are headed to State this upcoming weekend, qualifying to compete in all three relays: 200 Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle Relay and 400 Freestyle Relay, as well as select individual events: Tom Wrenholt (500 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle), Ben Wrenholt (200 IM), and Mason Duffy (100 Fly, 100 Back).

Congrats to the whole Wildcat Boys Swim & Dive team and their amazing coaches — Karen Boehmer (Head Coach), Logan Rysemus & Ryan O’Donnell — on an awesome season, and good luck, State swimmers!