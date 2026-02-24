West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Moving night for Mud Bay in Admiral

February 24, 2026 8:53 pm
Though the official “grand opening” celebration isn’t until Saturday, Mud Bay>’s Admiral store is expected to open for business in its new location – the two-years-empty ex-Wells Fargo kitty-corner from the pet-supply store’s old location – tomorrow. Crews are moving the merchandise into the new location right now. Grand-opening festivities are scheduled to start at 9 am Saturday. Their now-former space will be the new home of Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) and The Bass Shop later this year.

