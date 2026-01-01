WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: New Year’s Eve gunfire

While we were checking out fogged-in Harbor/Alki Avenues around 11 pm, police were investigating gunfire in the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex/Southwest Teen Life Center/SW Pool vicinity. It’s not easy on a night like this to discern gunfire from fireworks but in this case, the report didn’t come from 911, it came from an officer who told dispatch he saw the gunfire just before multiple vehicles scattered, and reported “casings all over the place” – from at least two different guns, a handgun and rifle. He told dispatch he surmised people in multiple vehicles “were shooting at each other.” No report of injuries, nor of where exactly it happened – the address 2801 SW Thistle covers a lot of ground at those facilities; we’ll be requesting the report.