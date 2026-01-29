West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle businesses closing Friday to support ‘national shutdown’

January 29, 2026 3:46 pm
1 COMMENT
Thanks for the tips about the call for a “national shutdown” on Friday (January 30). Organizers say it’s a call to “stop ICE’s reign of terror” and suggest “No work. No school. No Shopping,” according to nationalshutdown.org, a website for information about the event and its endorsers. According to that website, more than 1,000 organizations in 46 states, including Washington, will be participating. We haven’t heard of any West Seattle gatherings so far, but as of now, at least two West Seattle businesses have announced they’ll be closed on Friday in support of the shutdown, Pegasus Book Exchange and Meeples Games. Any others? We’re still looking around – please let us know and we’ll add.

  • Workdowntown January 29, 2026 (3:55 pm)
    I understand and support the thoughts here but not sure it helps local business. Tom Douglas is staying open but donating some proceeds to Minneapolis. 

