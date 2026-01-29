West Seattle businesses closing Friday to support ‘national shutdown’

Thanks for the tips about the call for a “national shutdown” on Friday (January 30). Organizers say it’s a call to “stop ICE’s reign of terror” and suggest “No work. No school. No Shopping,” according to nationalshutdown.org, a website for information about the event and its endorsers. According to that website, more than 1,000 organizations in 46 states, including Washington, will be participating. We haven’t heard of any West Seattle gatherings so far, but as of now, at least two West Seattle businesses have announced they’ll be closed on Friday in support of the shutdown, Pegasus Book Exchange and Meeples Games. Any others? We’re still looking around – please let us know and we’ll add.